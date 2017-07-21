Top 10 tips for purrfect interior design

With about half of UK households owning a pet (according to latest RSPCA figures) how can you live in interior design harmony with your furry friends?

Stacey Sibley, Creative Director of interior designers Alexander James Interior Design, and herself the proud owner of two Westies, Alfie and Piglet, offers her top 10 tips for transforming your home into a ‘purrfect’ sanctuary for your four-legged friend: