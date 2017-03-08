The Pink Gift Fair is back and looking for you

The search is on for stalls for the Pink Gift Fair.

Last year it raised just under £8,000 for Cancer Research UK Brighton laboratories and Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity.

This year the fair changes venue to Parkside, the offices of West Sussex and Horsham District Councils, in Horsham, and has become an official fundraiser for Cancer Research.

“We are looking for companies to apply for stalls before the end of March offering gifts, food, drink, home interior, jewellery, stationery, imagery, fashion and accessories,” says Sally Pavey volunteer fair organiser. “To ensure a kaleidoscope of products are on offer to shoppers, a selection process will take place the first week of April.”

The dates of the fair are Saturday, 16 and Sunday, 17 September with all money raised being donated to Cancer Research UK Brighton Laboratories.

“We are delighted to be supported by etc Magazine, Sussex newspapers and Brock Taylor estate agents this year as together we can beat cancer through shopping as every stallholder donates ten per cent of takings to the cause,” says Sally.

2016’s fair was the first one and boasted stalls selling a range of items from clothing and food to cosmetics, homeware and gifts.

Aside from shopping there was a great deal of other activities on offer, and for reluctant partners, the ‘Man’s Creche’ in the garden lounge provided a more relaxed environment. Here, they can watch sport, catch up on the Sunday papers, grab a coffee, cake or beer, and even have a haircut.

There were also an exciting range of guests including award-winning local author Bethan Roberts, gardening expert Pippa Greenwood. Known for her appearances on Radio 4 and folk singer Jimmy Lee.

Only time will tell who will be involved this year so if you are interested visit the fair’s new website to download stall applications forms and to find out more details - www.pinkgiftfair.co.uk

Applicants have until the end of March to apply

The Pink Gift Fair, together we can find cures to cancer through shopping.

Facebook - www.facebook.com/pinkgiftfair

Twitter - @pinkgiftfair

Email – pinkgiftfair@gmail.com