PICTURES: Crowds turned out in force for carnival events

Marcus Agar’s report on the 1988 Southwick Carnival, from the Adur Herald of Friday, September 23, 1988, with pictures by Gerald Thompson.

Lucky Lucy Kennett had an extra special birthday on Saturday.

Carnival royalty Michelle Woods, Lucy Kennett, Karen Russell, and Toni Ormerod

Lucy, of Querenby Close, Shoreham, spent her 15th birthday riding a float as Southwick Carnival Princess.

She said: “It’s wonderful, although it was really cold on the float.”

The carnival was a roaring success, with the fine weather persuading almost the whole of Southwick to turn out.

Southwick Traders Association chairman Glenys Lewis-Ford, who jointly organised the day with the Royal British Legion, this week said they raised an astounding £6,000 on the day.

Events included marching bands, stalls, sideshows, an inflatable castle and a fun run.

More than 25 floats entered the grand procession through the town, and received a hearty welcome from the packed streets.

The floats were judged by Adur District Council chairman Peter Shephard, his wife Rosalind, Carnival Queen Karen Russell and Princess Lucy Kennett.

Winning float in the charities category was Fishersgate Pre-school Playgroups’ version of Noah’s Ark.

In the amateur section, Clifton School of Dancing took first prize, and Parish’s Newsagent’s Turkish Delight float was commended.

The judges were helped in their decision in the bonny-baby competition by the Carnival Princess, Lucy Kennett, and Queen, Karen Russell, 19, of Old Barn Way, Southwick.

In the under nine-months category, James Heward got the trophy for first position.

Mum, Tania, of Downlands Close, Southwick, said she took five-month-old hames to the carnival especially to enter the competition.

Winner in the nine-to-15-months trophy was 11-month-old Lisa Knill.

Proud mum, Miss Sarah Bishop, of Montreal Way, Durrington, said she was over the moon when the judges chose Lisa.

And in the 15-months to two years category, curly-haired Paul Evans,18-months, took the trophy.

Mrs Tina Evans, of Greenways Crescent, Shoreham, said: “I couldn’t believe it when Paul won. I was just so shocked.”

Each winning baby will also get a prize portrait by Alf Baker, of Southwick.

Winners in the exemption dog show were:

• Pedigree Classes: any variety puppy – Mrs Netley with golden retriever; any variety sporting – Mr Baitup with golden retriever; any variety non-sporting – Mrs Demet with sheltie; any variety, open – Mrs Dumbrell with bearded collie, also winner of Best in Show.

• Novelty classes: best long coat – Mrs Dumbrell and her bearded collie; best short coat – Mrs Fielder and her cross breed; best cross breed – owned by Mrs Steer; veteran – Mr Gold with his sheltie; Irish brace or English brace – Mr Town, Irish Brace of Yorkie and Greyhound; best six legs – Mrs Huber and her standard poodle.

• Obedience classes: primary – Mrs Norman and her collie, Meg; intermediate – Mrs Austin and her cross breed, Zacharie; advanced – Mr Boxhall and his working sheepdog, Tatty.

In the fun run the overall winner and first male home was Steve Forsyth; first female, Raquvi Robson.

Veterans: first male, Roger Ockenden; first female, Ann Bower.

Under 16 years: first boy, Sean Mallett; first girl, Hanna Robson.

Under 14: first boy, Stuart Moran; first girl, Lynsey Barnard.

Under 11: first boy, Ben Hayward; first girl, Julie Loche.

First Southwick resident, Colin Simpson.

The prize-winning Noah’s Ark float entry from the Fishersgate Playgroup

Off to a good start in the Southwick Fun Run

Collecting charity cash from the carnival crowds

A dubious looking Highway Patrol on ‘duty’ during the procession

Mermaid Elaine Longmuir on the Southwick Players float

Dog show champ Beth with owner Lynn Dumbrell

Wicked Witch Maureen Sylvester, of the Sixth Shoreham Sea Scouts

Clowns Rachael Weir, ten, and Jenny Flack, six, from the Clifton School of Dancing

Fun run winner Steven Forsyth, of Shoreham