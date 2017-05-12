Interior trends for your home

Charlotte Harding talks to the team at Sketch Interiors about the latest trends to incorporate into your home.

New season doesn’t just mean a fresh wardrobe, your home may also need a bit of a lift through the summer months.

Sketch Interiors was founded by Laura Harrison after years of sourcing weird and wonderful furniture for brand events at her company Sketch Events.

Having styled so many creative events around the world, Sketch Interiors combines Laura’s passion for restoring and refurbishing striking furniture and interior design.

“Sketch specialises in producing statement pieces that have been lovingly restored in our own quirky style creating on-off items, upcycled gems and bespoke lighting,” explains Laura.

“Currently the collection includes a key offering of striking vintage and mid-century furniture which has been re-upholstered in palm and botanical print fabrics in keeping with the tropical trend that is still strong it ins popularity.”

Based in Brighton Laura and her team love being based in what they call a ‘creative hub with inspiration around every corner’.

“There are fantastic places in Sussex to source interesting and rare pieces of furniture and lighting,” she says.

“Some of my favourite places to visit include Brighton flea markets, Ardingly and Kempton. “Many of our items are sourced further afield but some of our most treasured and unusual pieces have been found right here in Sussex.”

