How to take the perfect Summer-Selfie

New research conducted by Foster Grant has established the average person takes around nine shots before choosing the perfect photo to put on Instagram, Snapchat and Facebook but are you of the many that feel like they are missing a trick and just can’t get it right?

Take a leaf out of Kylie Jenner’s book and follow these easy to remember tips to make the most of your pictures;

Tip 1

Try different angles

Most of us have a “good side” and by tilting your head to the right it tends to be more interesting than just a straight on shot and can also be a more flattering angle. Taking a photo from above is also a great way of displaying different angles and can highlight all the bits you want to show off.

Tip 2

Don’t underestimate good lighting and a filter- from black and white to sepia tones- accentuate your features and bring out your inner model with your Instagram filters or just pose with a good ray of sunshine on your face.

Tip 3

Get creative

Take a selfie snorkelling in the sea or the side of a mountain. Not only is the scenery eye catching but you will be the envy of all your friends. Don’t be afraid to use accessorise and incorporate these items into your selfie. New glasses, big jewellery and rings are great at grabbing people’s attention

Tip 4

Use your arms as a frame- whether single armed or using both, let your arms show the rest of your body off, just be careful your fingers don’t cover the lens! If you are not a fan of the extended arm selfie then you should definitely consider a selfie stick.

Tip 5

Show off your personality. Smile, frown, laugh make a silly face or pout- just try and avoid the duckface where possible. When you share your picture let your friend feel the true essence of you.

For all this watch the video featuring blogger Kativa Donkersely for her top tips on how to get the celeb inspired selfie from the likes of Kylie Jenner herself as well as trendsetters Rihanna and Gigi Hadid