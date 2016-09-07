Find out the latest bathroom trends

A design consultant shares with Charlotte Pearson some tips on how to update your bathroom.

A design consultant shares with Charlotte Pearson some tips on how to update your bathroom.

The bathroom is one of the most used rooms in the house, so it is no surprise to learn when people update their home this room is usually a top priority.

But revamping your current space doesn’t have to include a massive overhaul.

The key is to keep it simple while incorporating interchangeable accessories to give the room a boost as Charlotte Conway, a freelance interior design consultant for Heritage Bathrooms, explains.

“If you like bold colours, but want a colour for longevity then perhaps introduce these as accessories as you may get bored in time and might not have the budget to keep changing your bathroom,” says Charlotte.

“You can do this by introducing towels, books or even pictures in cluster frames.”

If you do have a particular bathroom in mind you can borrow elements from different styles for a fresh new look.

“You can combine an Art Deco look with a more up-to-date one for a bit more of an edgy take on it,” she says. “Perhaps incorporate an Art Deco basin and WC with modern taps and accessories, wallpaper or tiles.”

Trends for this season include geometric prints, which can add ‘a bit of design flare to a plain bathroom’, with key colours including greys, midnight blues and blushes.

Rose gold is also still making an impact and Charlotte thinks it will be here to stay for some time.

“We have already seen it in the fashion world with jewellery and it’s been coming through the interiors world for some time too,” Charlotte says. “I’m happy to finally see it making a statement in the kitchen and bathroom designs.

“Heritage Bathrooms has just introduced a series of limited edition rose gold taps and showers.

“The beauty with incorporating these products is that when it does go out of fashion it would just be a case of swapping the taps and not the whole bathroom suite.”

If you are designing your own bathroom the first thing Charlotte says to keep in mind is to find out which way the joists are running in relation to the soil pipe and waste pipes.

Also ask yourself whether you can move things around or if there are certain items that need to remain in certain areas.

“It would be a good idea to ask a specialist to have a look before you start,” Charlotte says. “After that I would say be as imaginative as you want.

“Maybe just list the key things that are important to you first so you know which direction to take it.”

And what about the common mistakes people make?

“Ventilation and lighting,” she answers. “If you don’t provide efficient ventilation with a good quality extractor fan, then all your hard work and well earned money will go to waste and you will see mould appear after a year.

“Make sure when painting a bathroom that the correct paint is selected, something that reacts well in high moisture areas.

“Lighting is another common mistake. It’s worth spending that little extra to get this right as this can really make a room.

“Ensure you have enough light, the right tone, so whether you prefer warm white or cool white.

“And lighting either side of a mirror rather than above is always much more flattering and easier to apply make-up,” she adds.

One way to add ‘wow’ to the walls is through texture and tone.

“I like to keep a palette quite simple but by bringing in texture it creates interest and impact,” Charlotte advises. “Also when selecting the colour of your sanitary-ware go with white.

“You can get black, grey and taupe shades now, but they do show up watermarks.”

Talking to Charlotte she shows that by incorporating simple updates you can have a bathroom that stands the test of time.

For more information on Heritage Bathrooms, visit www.heritagebathrooms.com

Charlotte’s background

Charlotte has been a design consultant for 11 years.

After studying textiles at Manchester Metropolitan University, her first job was at a luxury bathroom design studio.

From here she worked for a number of interior firms, although she always had dreams of starting her own business resulting in Charlotte Conway Design.

