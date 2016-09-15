Appeal to find former Our Lady of Sion pupils for reunion

A former pupil from Our Lady of Sion School in Worthing is trying to track down some of her old classmates from 1976.

Angela Barclay Browne (née Willis) is appealing for help in finding school friends in time for a reunion in the senior school hall, in Gratwicke Road, this Sunday (September 18).

Angela said: “The school was mainly run by nuns with several lay staff.

“Our headmistress was Sr Brenda St Lawrence, but she sadly she passed away a few years ago.

“I attended the school from 1965 to 1976 and Miss Anne Byrne was our teacher in the last year of the junior school and prepared us for the senior school.

“She also taught us art and how to become a potter – I still have some very odd-shaped bowls I made in her class.

“I remember celebrating feast days at her home; her garden backed on to beautiful woodland where we went for a walk and were allowed to climb trees.

“In the afternoon we played games and ate bowls of strawberries and cream.

“She always made it a special day for us all.

“There were two forms and it would be lovely if the other, 5a, could also attend.

“Sion holds a reunion every year, on the third Sunday in September, and everyone is welcome.

“A good number of past teachers usually make an effort to attend too and we have a tour of the school, sing the old school song, look at photos from the past and reminisce and catch-up over tea and cakes.

“It would be great to see what everyone is doing now.

“Come on, class of 1976, let’s reunite!”

The photo of year 5 pupils above was taken on October 24, 1975, and Angela is hoping to contact the following people:

Top row, left to right: Vanessa Heyburn, Christine Chamberlain, Jackie Poland, Susan Barratt, Alison Whitfield, Jennifer Synott, Bridget Whibley, Lulu Jex, Debbie Baillie and Laura Martin.

Middle row: Jackie Peskett, Alison Blackett, Debbie Keen, Sarah Flowers, Jessie Hawkins, Angela Willis and Janette Moss.

Front row: Tracy Larkin, Margaret Wheeler, Karen Meek, Diane Fleet, Nicola Duplock and Liz Higgins.

Angela added she is also looking to get in touch with Jan Stanford-Smith, who was away on the day the photo was taken.

• If you would like to attend the reunion or know anything that cold help Angela track down her old classmates, please email James Connaughton on james.connaughton@jpress.co.uk or call 01903 282351.

