Appeal for help to find old Worthing school friend

The writing on the back of this photo tells us these are Woodgate House girls preparing for a school play in 1931.

The photo was dropped in by Dave Styles, of Goring Road, Goring, who has been exchanging letters with Marjorie Semmence, née Challen.

Marjorie, who now lives in Coddenham, near Ipswich, is pictured fifth from the left.

She has enlisted Dave’s help to try to trace an old school friend, Betty Marter, who is pictured third from left.

Dave said he had trawled through the voting lists at Worthing Library to try to find Betty without much luck.

Marjorie believes Betty used to live in Airedale Court, in Heene Road, Worthing, and went to Worthing High School for Girls.

The writing on the back of the photo identifies the girls as, from left to right: Joan Chaffer, Pat Jackson, Betty Marter, Doreen Jackson, Marjorie Challen, Nadji Bibby, Betty Godfrey, Gracie Farley, Olive Bateman, Joyce, Pat Baker, Enid Walker, Joy Mitchell, Betty Newton, June Keymer, Elizabeth Heskett.

